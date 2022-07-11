Tua Tagovailoa participates in charity golf tournament

FORT LAUDERDALE – With a few weeks to go until the start of Training Camp, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hit the golf course on Monday.

Tagovailoa participated in the Jordan Poyer Open at Coral Ridge Country Club in Fort Lauderdale.

Money from the event went to a foundation that helps people deal with drugs and alcohol abuse.

Even though Poyer plays safety for the Bills, Tagovailoa was happy to lend a helping hand.

The Dolphins quarterback said, “We’re all here for a good cause, and we all love to golf so it’s kind of a win-win.”