Mike McDaniel weighs in on the classic Marino-Elway debate

Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins watches the players stretch prior to the rookie minicamp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on May 13, 20212 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel gave his opinion on one of the classic sports debates: Who was a better quarterback Dan Marino or John Elway?

McDaniel grew up in Colorado and was a Broncos fan.

McDaniel said Sunday, “I was born in ‘83, so I grew up and I really liked him, really respected his game. His sack record blows my mind, but he was also passing for 5,000 when that would be like today’s 6,000. But him in particular, I was a Broncos fan so my whole childhood I was saying Elway was better than Dan Marino. Now magically, I’ve reversed course.”

McDaniel said that he was relate to how both Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa were kind of stopped in their tracks by meeting the Dolphins legendary quarterback.

The Dolphins coach said that one of the new parts of the job is that he gets to randomly come across many people which he calls, “an extremely humbling experience and emotionally very confusing.”

The Dolphins next practice will be in Tampa Bay on Wednesday with the Tampa Bay Bucs.

The two teams will work together for two days, before the preseason open next Saturday night.