Trill Williams out with ACL tear

Trill Williams of the Miami Dolphins looks on against the Atlanta Falcons during a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins sustained a key injury during their first preseason game.

Cornerback Trill Williams went down with a knee injury late in the fourth quarter of Miami’s 26-24 win at Tampa Bay.

That injury turned out to be an ACL tear, Williams is done for the season.

Head Coach Mike McDaniel said, “You hate to see an injury like that for a guy who has been working as diligently as Trill has... It’s something that hurt the hearts of the whole team, myself included.”

McDaniel said that Eric Rowe has been getting involved in the whole defense.

McDaniel said the Dolphins are evaluating a few players for the cornerback position, but they’re going to try to pick up the slack with Williams now out.