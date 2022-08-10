Dolphins, Bucs hold joint practice in Tampa

Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins watches the players stretch prior to the rookie minicamp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on May 13, 20212 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

TAMPA – The Miami Dolphins finally had a chance to line up against someone else.

After a few weeks of Training Camp, the Dolphins and Tampa Bay Bucs held a joint practice on Wednesday.

The two teams will practice together again on Thursday, before playing the first preseason game on Saturday night.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he was able to go out to dinner with a few of his teammates, which is a little different from the normal Training Camp routine.

Tagovailoa said that he picked up the dinner bill and the Uber for the outing.

As for practice, Tagovailoa said he was able to talk to Bucs quarterback Brady, “We were talking on the side for a good bit. He was asking how the offseason was. We were talking a little about golf at the same time. For the most part, 23 years playing that’s a long time and that’s a lot of knowledge. I was asking him some things and he gave me some good insight on, but I’m going to keep that between me and Tom.”

Ad

Tagovailoa added that he admired Brady’s “I would say Tom’s composure in the pocket. Nothing really rattles him. If you have a guy in your face, subtle movements... those are top traits in a really good quarterback.”

Tagovailoa would not address the Dolphins pursuit of Tom Brady, saying once again that it happened in 2019 and he joined the team in 2020. He described the situation as noise.

Head coach Mike McDaniel echoed what Tagovailoa said about the Brady and Dolphins connection.

McDaniel said, “For me nothing happened. Everyone else is the one making it awkward. Doesn’t occupy a single iota of space with anybody. It’s hard enough to be good in this league. As the Miami Dolphins we’re very all of our energy is coordinated and has to do with us getting better, and anything else would be an opportunity cost we’re not willing to expend.”