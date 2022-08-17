Tua Tagovailoa wants to play Saturday; Jake Paul, Erik Spoelstra attend Dolphins practice

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws a pass during an NFL football training camp practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Looking on is quarterback Skylar Thompson (19). (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Who said Training Camp was boring?

The Miami Dolphins held an interesting practice on Wednesday.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra was a guest and spent some time talking with head coach Mike McDaniel.

Youtube star Jake Paul attended practice and even ran some pass routes with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Speaking of Tagovailoa, the quarterback hopes to play in Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Head Coach Mike McDaniel was non-committal about if he wanted Tagovailoa to start.

Tagovailoa said, “Man I always want to play, I’m going to be honest. I wanted to play last week too, at least a couple of snaps. But Mike decided that you know that then wasn’t the time. So hopefully he gives the first offense an opportunity to go out there hopefully get some plays in, understand some situations, know how to manage the game. and get back into the groove of things in that sense. We have no coaches on the field, we have no one to line us up, we just figure things out when we’re out there playing.”

Tuesday’s practice had several interceptions by the defense. Tagovailoa said, “They brought it yesterday as well. Today was a really good back and forth with offense making plays, then defense making plays, and then continuing to go back and forth with that.”

McDaniel said Wednesday that wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is dealing with something. He wanted to practice, but the Dolphins wouldn’t allow it.

McDaniel said that one of his favorite parts of Training Camp has been how players have responded when he hasn’t been the nice guy, when he’s criticized and demanded better. McDaniel added that the team has responded well in those moments.