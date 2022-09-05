Dolphins begin game week, prepare for Patriots

(Lynne Sladky, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, left, talks with wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr., right, as players take part in drills during the NFL football team's training camp, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The wait is finally over.

After an offseason of major changes, it is finally game week for the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins start the season at home against the New England Patriots.

For new head coach Mike McDaniel, that means his first career game will be against Bill Belichick, one of the greatest coaches of in NFL history.

McDaniel joked about the matchup on Monday.

McDaniel said, “Can there be a bigger disparity if career win-loss total... it would be a bigger deal I think if coach Belichick and I were on the field maybe doing the Oklahoma drill.”

McDaniel added that fans probably would not pay to see that.

However, they will pay to see the Dolphins new wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

He said Monday that he’s excited to start his Dolphins career.

He added that nothing happens on the football field without the collective team working together.

Hill said, “I’m ready to be welcomed into Hard Rock Stadium.”

Hill has continually backed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this offseason.

Fans will finally get to see Tagovailoa’s development in his third year at quarterback, in McDaniel’s system, on Sunday.