Football is back! The Hurricanes dominated in Mario Cristobal’s return to the U, but what did we learn about the team in their 70-13 win?

Also, the Dolphins and new head coach Mike McDaniel open the season Sunday at home against the Patriots.

Local 10 Sports Anchors Will Manso and Clay Ferraro give their season predictions for the Fins in the latest Miami Sports Pod.

Watch the full episode below: