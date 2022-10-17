Mike McDaniel on Tua Tagovailoa: ‘The plan is for him to approach the game as the starter’

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looks to the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. Tagovailoa suffered a second frightening injury in five days when he was carted off the field Thursday. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – It looks like this week is Tua time.

The Dolphins are expecting to get quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back for the team’s primetime showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tagovailoa sustained a concussion during the team’s loss to the Bengals.

Tagovailoa was in the concussion protocols.

He cleared before Sunday’s Vikings game and was on the sidelines with his teammates.

Mike McDaniel said, “The plan is for him to approach the game as the starter. He’ll be able to get those reps and on Wednesday. Felt really good about how he was able to get back on the field. What’s unique about his whole process was that his last really full week of practice was the week of the Buffalo Bills game because when you have a Thursday night you’re walking through.”

McDaniel added, “Last week was a big week to get through the protocols, see all the specialists, get all the information, and then get him back moving around. He responded real well. His exuberant self and we’ll be excited to see him practice on Wednesday and I know the team will be as well.”

The Dolphins have lost three straight games with Tagovailoa out.

McDaniel said that Tagovailoa is a captain for a reason and he will give the team a boost.

McDaniel said, “I don’t anticipate rust from a mechanics standpoint. He’s pretty gifted in that realm and he was really the same guy. He didn’t start throwing right handed, so that was a good thing.”