MONDAY HUDDLE: Is honeymoon already over for Billy Napier at Florida?

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 15: Jayden Daniels #5 of the LSU Tigers looks to pass during the first half of a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week.

Gators take step back with home loss to LSU

Judging by the boo birds that came out at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday, the honeymoon for first-year Florida head coach Billy Napier might already be over.

It was a rough night for the Gators, who surrendered 528 yards of total offense in dropping their fourth straight game to LSU, 45-35.

LSU scored 28 unanswered points in the second and third quarters to turn a 21-14 deficit into a 42-21 lead, and with a 1-3 record in SEC play, fans might already be getting restless.

Should the heat already be on Napier?

As it turns out, starting the year by upsetting a ranked Utah team might have been the worst thing for him.

Expectations might have been raised as a result, which is turning this into a disappointing first year in the eyes of some Gators fans.

Lousy day for pro teams in the state

Fan bases of all three pro teams in the state certainly didn’t wake up in a good mood this morning, given each of their teams were disappointing in what was a losing weekend for the Dolphins, Jaguars and Buccaneers.

The Dolphins continue to have quarterback issues, with third-stringer Skylar Thompson having to leave the game in the second quarter after suffering a thumb injury.

That forced usual backup Teddy Bridgewater into action a week after he left a game against the Jets and was in concussion protocol.

Bridgewater performed admirably, going 23-of-34 for 329 yards, but the offense couldn’t do enough in a 24-16 loss to the Vikings.

Offensive issues once again plagued Tampa Bay, which could only muster one touchdown in a 20-18 loss at a four-loss Pittsburgh team.

As for the Jaguars, all the talk about contending for the AFC South has quelled a bit after a two-game losing streak that has put them at 2-4.

Jacksonville gave up 21 second-half points in a 34-27 loss at Indianapolis.

Central Florida continues to roll

The brightest spot in the state among college and pro teams was Central Florida, which is on a four-game winning streak following a 70-13 shellacking of Temple.

The Knights hope to avoid a trap game at East Carolina on Saturday night before welcoming in No. 21 Cincinnati for what should be an electric atmosphere at Bright House Networks Stadium on Oct. 29.