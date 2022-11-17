Marlins name Jeff Conine Special Assistant to Owner Bruce Sherman

Former Florida Marlins player Jeff Conine stands next to the batting cage prior to the game against the Boston Red Sox at Roger Dean Stadium on March 24, 2011 in Jupiter, Florida. The Marlins defeated the Red Sox 15-7. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins are bringing one of the franchises most iconic players back into the fold.

Original Marlin Jeff Conine, who became known as Mr. Marlin during his playing career, has been welcomed back to the team in a new front office role.

Conine has been named Special Assistant to Marlins Chairman and Principal Owner Bruce Sherman, the team announced on Thursday.

According to the team, Conine’s role will have him working closely with Sherman and members of the Marlins leadership team “on a variety of projefcts, initiatives and key matters pertaining to the Marlins’ operations.”

Conine spent eight of his 17 MLB seasons with the Marlins. He played in all 162 games of the Florida Marlins inaugural season in 1993 and was selected as an All Star in both 1994 and 1995, winning ASG MVP honors in the latter, something no other Marlins player has ever accomplished.

Additionally, Conine was a member of both Marlins’ World Series winning teams, in 1997 and 2003.

“Jeff is an icon of the Marlins organization, and we are excited to bring him back ‘home,’” Sherman said in a statement released by the team. “His perspective and knowledge of the history of the Marlins franchise and the South Florida community will be invaluable. We look forward to seeing him more at loanDepot park and engaging with our fans and partners.”

After retiring, Conine joined the Marlins both in the front office and on their television broadcasts. He stayed with the team until 2017, when the current ownership group took over and offered Conine, and several other staffers, reduced roles.