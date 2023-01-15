Dolphins expect Tua Tagovailoa back as starting QB for 2023 season, per report

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee )

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – As the Miami Dolphins prepared for the team’s first playoff game since 2016, news of the team’s future came to the forefront.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dolphins expect to have Tua Tagovailoa as starting their quarterback for the 2023 season.

There is also a chance that Tagovailoa, who has not played since Dec. 25 after being diagnosed with his second concussion of the season, could return during the postseason if Miami advances past the Wild Card round, per the report.

Without Tagovailoa, the Dolphins are heavy underdogs against AFC East Champion Buffalo on Sunday.

Miami is expected to start rookie Skylar Thompson at quarterback against the Bills, with veteran Teddy Bridgewater serving as backup due to an injured finger on this throwing hand.

When healthy, Tagovailoa was one of the NFL’s best passers during the 2022 season, and with Tua under center, the Dolphins were viewed as a Super Bowl contender.