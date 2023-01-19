Dolphins parting ways with defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, several of his staff

Josh Boyer of the Miami Dolphins looks on during a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – For the first time in several years, the Miami Dolphins are in the market for a new defensive coordinator.

Miami has decided to part ways with Josh Boyer, the team announced Thursday afternoon.

Boyer had been in the role for the past three seasons after joining the team in 2019 as a cornerbacks coach and defensive pass game coordinator.

We have parted ways with defensive coordinator Josh Boyer and made additional changes to the coaching staff. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 19, 2023

His first three years with the Dolphins were spent under former head coach Brian Flores, and he remained on when Miami hired current head coach Josh McDaniel last year.

In terms of scoring defense, or points allowed, Boyer’s unit peaked in 2020, finishing sixth in the NFL, before dropping to 16th in 2021 and then down to 24th last season.

Miami finished 18th in total defense in 2022.

“I am grateful for Josh’s contributions this year and throughout his tenure with the Dolphins,” McDaniel said in a release. “The defense made strides through the season, so coming to this decision was not easy, but ultimately I feel it is in the best long-term interests of the Miami Dolphins and the continued growth of our players and team.”

The Dolphins also announced that outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie, safeties coach Steve Gregory and assistant linebackers coach Steve Ferentz were relieved of their duties.

McDaniel will now have the opportunity to choose his own defensive coordinator, something he did not get to do after being hired last year.