Report: Dolphins committed to Tua Tagovailoa, not expected to pursue Tom Brady during offseason

Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins throws a pass against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – It seems the revival of rumors regarding Tom Brady someday playing for the Miami Dolphins were just that.

Rumors.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dolphins aren’t expected to pursue Brady during the offseason.

Miami is committed to starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, per Schefter’s report.

Tagovailoa had a breakout season in 2022, putting up stellar numbers while helping the Dolphins reach the playoffs for the first time in six years.

Injuries, specifically concussions, derailed Tagovailoa’s season and had some casting the shadow of doubt on the future of his career in the NFL.

In the time since Miami’s season ended, all indications have pointed to Tagovailoa and the Dolphins intending to continue the path they started together, with Tua under center leading the offense.