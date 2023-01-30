Marlins star Jazz Chisholm Jr. named cover athlete for MLB The Show 2023

Jazz Chisholm Jr. #2 of the Miami Marlins hits a grand slam in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at loanDepot park on June 07, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

MIAMI – Baseball fans are going to be seeing a lot of Miami Marlins star Jazz Chisholm Jr. this season, one way or another.

While Chisholm is expected to continue his ascending career with Miami this season and building off an outstanding, albeit injury-shortened 2022 season, fans don’t necessarily have to watch Marlins games to notice the young star.

That’s because Chisholm is going to be featured on the cover of MLB The Show 23.

The announcement was made on Monday.

Chisholm becomes the first Marlins player selected to appear on an American video game cover.

Follow Jazz Chisholm's journey from a sandlot in The Bahamas all the way to the majors. #MLBTheShow #OwnTheShow pic.twitter.com/BO2z9upRZO — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) January 30, 2023