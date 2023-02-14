Hurricanes baseball team preparing for new season, aiming for return to College World Series

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Mark Light milkshakes will be flowing in Coral Gables on Friday night, as the Miami Hurricanes baseball team open up the 2023 season at home against Penn State.

The canes were back at practice Tuesday at Alex Rodriguez Park on the school’s campus.

For UM, they’re hoping to build off of last season, where they were able to reach the regionals before ultimately being eliminated.

“This is the most pride I’ve taken in anything I’ve done, because I know at the end of the day I’m representing a school that I was six years old, waiting an hour in line for milkshakes for, and now my little cousin is doing the same thing,” said Canes pitcher Alejandro Torres. “I’m getting to put on the same green and orange uniform that so many great baseball players put on before me.”

Miami is a preseason Top 10 pick by several publications, and as always, the goal is to reach the College World Series.

“If we want to go to Omaha, the team needs to be as mentally tough as any team in the country,” said Hurricanes head coach Gino DiMare.

The canes also showed off their new weight room Tuesday. The team upgraded their facilities, with the new weight room much bigger than the previous one.

The U is looking for every edge to try to win.

Miami’s season opener on Friday against Penn State begins at 7 p.m., and the Canes also face the Nittany Lions on Saturday and Sunday in Coral Gables.