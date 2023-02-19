Kevin Love to sign with Heat following buyout, per report

Kevin Love #0 reacts after Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers scored during overtime against the Chicago Bulls at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on January 02, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Bulls 145-134. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

MIAMI – It appears all signs point to Kevin Love joining the Miami Heat.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Love intends to sign with Miami after clearing waivers.

This is according to Love’s agent Jeff Schwartz, per Woj.

Love, 34, had previously been with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He completed a buyout with the Cavs on Saturday.

The expectation is that Love will play a main role in Miami’s frontcourt rotation, per Wojnarowski’s report.

Entering Sunday, the Heat hold a 32-27 record, good for seventh in the Eastern Conference, a half-game behind the New York Knicks for sixth.