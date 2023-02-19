Kevin Love to sign with Heat following buyout, per report

MIAMI – It appears all signs point to Kevin Love joining the Miami Heat.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Love intends to sign with Miami after clearing waivers.
This is according to Love’s agent Jeff Schwartz, per Woj.
Love, 34, had previously been with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
He completed a buyout with the Cavs on Saturday.
The expectation is that Love will play a main role in Miami’s frontcourt rotation, per Wojnarowski’s report.
Entering Sunday, the Heat hold a 32-27 record, good for seventh in the Eastern Conference, a half-game behind the New York Knicks for sixth.