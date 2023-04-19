Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa considered retirement, learning to fall this offseason

FILE - Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The first quarterback-specific helmet designed to help reduce concussions has been approved for use by the NFL and NFLPA, the AP has learned. The helmet, manufactured by Vicis, reduces severity of helmet-to-ground impacts, which league data says account for approximately half of quarterback concussions, including the one suffered by Miamis Tua Tagovailoa last season when his head slammed violently against the turf during a Thursday night game against Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol, File)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is ready to get back into football action.

The quarterback’s season ended on Christmas with his second diagnosed concussion.

He did not play in the Dolphins playoff loss at Buffalo.

To help him avoid injuries, Tua is taking martial arts this offseason.

Tagovailoa said as of right now, he’s still a white belt. Tagovailoa said, “Obviously, learned how to fall. Learned some grappling techniques. Learned some other things too I don’t think I should disclose... You’d think it’s easy, just don’t fall and hit your head, but there’s a lot more to it.”

Tagovailoa said he learned how to disperse his energy when he falls and the posture he wants to be in during a fall.

He called learning about falling a lot cooler than you would think.

Tagovailoa said that he did consider retiring after his second concussion.

Tagovailoa said, “I think I considered it for a time having sat down with my family, having sat down with wife and having those kind of conversations. Really it would be hard from me to walk away from this game with how old I am, with my son. I always dreamed of playing as long as I could to where my son knew what he was watching his dad do. Yeah, it’s my health, it’s my body and I feel this is what’s best for me and my family. I love the game of football. If I didn’t I would’ve quit a long time ago.”