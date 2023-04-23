Erik Spoelstra says Heat star Jimmy Butler will play Game 4

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat in action against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first quarter in Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Kaseya Center on April 22, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

MIAMI – The Miami Heat held a film and treatment day on Sunday at Kaseya Center in Downtown Miami.

Miami was fresh off its 121-99 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 of their best-of-7 series.

Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra said Jimmy Butler received treatment and should be good to play Game 4 on Monday night.

The team is also awaiting MRI results on Victor Oladipo’s knee.

He was injured during the second half of Saturday’s win.

The MRI results are expected to come in later Sunday, Spoelstra said.

Game 4 between the Heat and Bucks tips off Monday at 7:30 p.m.