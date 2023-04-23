Erik Spoelstra says Heat star Jimmy Butler will play Game 4

MIAMI – The Miami Heat held a film and treatment day on Sunday at Kaseya Center in Downtown Miami.
Miami was fresh off its 121-99 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 of their best-of-7 series.
Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra said Jimmy Butler received treatment and should be good to play Game 4 on Monday night.
The team is also awaiting MRI results on Victor Oladipo’s knee.
He was injured during the second half of Saturday’s win.
The MRI results are expected to come in later Sunday, Spoelstra said.
Game 4 between the Heat and Bucks tips off Monday at 7:30 p.m.