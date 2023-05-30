Heat win Game 7 in Boston, advance to NBA Finals

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent spoke with Local 10's Will Manso after winning Game 7 in Boston.

BOSTON – The Miami Heat are going back to the NBA Finals.

Miami defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday by the score of 103-84.

That means for the seventh time in franchise history, the Heat are going to play for the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

The win completed an upset of the two-seed Celtics, who were heavy favorites entering the series after finishing the regular season with 57 wins.

WATCH: Local 10′s Will Manso speaks with Heat forward Caleb Martin after Game 7

Local 10's Will Manso speaks one-on-one with Heat forward Caleb Martin following Miami's Game 7 win in Boston.

Miami squeaked into the playoffs as the Eastern Conference’s eight-seed and had to defeat the league-best Milwaukee Bucks and rival New York Knicks before facing Boston in the conference finals.

Heat star Jimmy Butler was handed the Larry Bird Trophy after being named MVP of the Eastern Conference Finals. He averaged 24.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 2.6 steals during the series.

The victory is a bit of redemption for the Heat after they were beaten by the Celtics during the Eastern Conference Finals last season, with Boston winning Game 7 on Miami’s home court.

Monday night provided some revenge for the Heat.

WATCH: Fans celebrate on the streets of South Florida:

South Floridians took to the streets on Monday night, celebrating the team's win in Game 7 over the Boston Celtics.

Next up for Miami is the 2023 NBA Finals, where they’ll face Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

Denver finished the season as the top seed in the Western Conference, holding a 53-29 record.

The Nuggets completed a four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers last Monday night.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals will take place Thursday, June 1 at 8:30 p.m. from Ball Arena in Denver.