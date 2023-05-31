The Stanley Cup stops by Local 10 News’ studios for a visit

The Stanley Cup is the oldest trophy in professional sports.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Stanley Cup is the oldest trophy in professional sports.

It is nearly three feet tall, weighs 37 lbs. and is 131 years old.

Every year, the Cup goes to the winner of the Stanley Cup Final, the championship series at the end of every NHL season.

This year, for the first time since 1996, the Florida Panthers will have the opportunity to compete for the legendary and historic trophy.

On Wednesday, the Stanley Cup stopped by the Local 10 News studios in South Florida.

It was escorted by Mike Bolt, the Keeper of the Cup, from the Pro Hockey Hall of Fame.

They chatted with Local 10 News’ Ian Margol, another huge hockey fan, before heading out west for the beginning of the Stanley Cup Final.

Game 1 between the Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights will take place Saturday at 8 p.m. from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.