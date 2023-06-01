81º

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Inter Miami CF parts ways with head coach Phil Neville

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Inter Miami, Inter Miami CF, Fort Lauderdale
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 18: Head coach Phil Neville of Inter Miami celebrates after the MLS game against D.C. United at Audi Field on September 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch, 2022 Scott Taetsch)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Inter Miami is having a rough start to its season, and things aren’t going to get easier any time soon.

On Thursday, the team announced it had parted ways with head coach Phil Neville and assistant coach Jason Kreis.

This comes after a 5-10-0 start to the season that has Inter Miami dead last in the 15-team Eastern Conference.

Assistant coach Javier Morales was named interim head coach following Neville’s departure.

Inter Miami’s next match is Saturday when they host D.C. United at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter