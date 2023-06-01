Inter Miami CF parts ways with head coach Phil Neville

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 18: Head coach Phil Neville of Inter Miami celebrates after the MLS game against D.C. United at Audi Field on September 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Inter Miami is having a rough start to its season, and things aren’t going to get easier any time soon.

On Thursday, the team announced it had parted ways with head coach Phil Neville and assistant coach Jason Kreis.

Club has parted ways with Phil Neville



The team has also announced that it has parted ways with Assistant Coach Jason Kreis. Inter Miami CF Assistant Coach Javier Morales will assume the role as Interim Head Coach effective immediately, while Assistant Coach Darren Powell,… pic.twitter.com/0vcrIpeZb8 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) June 1, 2023

This comes after a 5-10-0 start to the season that has Inter Miami dead last in the 15-team Eastern Conference.

Assistant coach Javier Morales was named interim head coach following Neville’s departure.

Inter Miami’s next match is Saturday when they host D.C. United at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.