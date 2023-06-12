In Denver for Game 5 of NBA Finals, Heat fans remain confident and full of belief

Miami Heat fans are hoping the team can rebound from a tough Game 4 loss and keep their season alive on Monday night in Denver.

The Heat trail in the best-of-7 NBA Finals 3-1 to the Denver Nuggets.

Eli Ran flew from Miami to Denver to catch Game 5.

He is a true Heat fan and a season ticket holder since 2002. He caught up with Local 10 News’ Jenise Fernandez before the game.

“I have a lot of passion for the Heat,” he said. “I like the way they carry themselves. I like everything about the team”

For Ran, it’s an incredible thing to watch the Heat play in the finals, and while he’s seen many great Heat teams come and go, this one is particularly special.

“The way they group together, their demeanor, their fight (and how they) never give up,” he said.

Ran is confident the Heat can pull of a big win in Denver and bring the series back to Miami.

Fernandez also caught up with Javi Salmon. a Heat lifer who coined the phrase “keep it going” as he has been seen at many Heat games cheering on the team, even when things aren’t going their way.

He has this message to fans.

“Keep the faith,” he said. “Just believe. Do not give up. Keep it going. Don’t stop.”