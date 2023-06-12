Tyler Herro upgraded to questionable for Game 5

(David Zalubowski, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro takes part in practice for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER – Will game 5 be Tyler time for the Miami Heat?

On Monday, the Heat upgraded guard Tyler Herro to questionable for Game 5.

Herro broke his hand during the Milwaukee series and underwent surgery.

Miami could use the spark on offense.

The Heat are down to the Denver Nuggets 3-1 and could be eliminated as early as Monday.

Herro averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists for the Heat during the regular season.

Miami’s starting backcourt of Gabe Vincent and Max Strus have struggled in the past two games for the Heat.