Alcantara ERA balloons to 5.08 in Marlins loss to Toronto

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 21: Sandy Alcantara #22 of the Miami Marlins delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at loanDepot park on June 21, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

MIAMI – The struggles continued for Miami Marlins right-handed pitcher Sandy Alcantara in a 6-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday afternoon at loanDepot park.

Alcantara, who got out of the first inning unharmed, allowed five runs the very next time on the hill. Alcantara would go on to look like his dominant self from the 2022 season, throwing five consecutive scoreless frames.

“First off, I want to say thank you to God for keeping me healthy throughout today’s game,” a frustrated Alcantara said after the contest.

After blasting the Blue Jays, 11-0, to begin their key seven-game home stretch, the Marlins (42-33) could not muster any offensive power the rest of the series.

Red-hot Arraez: Luis Arraez, who closed Wednesday 2-for-5, had yet another multi-hit game. Arraez is batting .398 after 75 games. Unbelievable.

Cooper, at least for today, produced: The Marlins, likely buyers come August 1, will need a lot more from Garrett Cooper, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the conclusion of the 2023 campaign.

Next: Skip Schumaker’s club will continue the home stand against the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-39) Thursday night at 6:40 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh has lost nine in a row.