Rookie Eury Pérez works 6 dominant innings to lead Marlins past Pirates 2-0

MIAMI – Rookie Eury Pérez scattered four hits and struck out nine in six dominant innings to lead the Miami Marlins to a 2-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

Jonathan Davis homered, Bryan De La Cruz had three hits and Yuli Gurriel drove in the game’s second run for the Marlins, who improved to 11 games over .500 at 45-34.

Miami’s Luis Arraez went 1 for 4, and his major league-leading batting average slipped to .399.

The 20-year-old Pérez (5-1) extended his scoreless string to 21 innings. The right-hander has allowed one run over 28 innings in five starts in June.

Steven Okert and Andrew Nardi followed Pérez, throwing one inning each. Two days after blowing a one-run lead in the second game of the series, A.J. Puk closed with a perfect ninth for his 11th save.

Andrew McCutchen had two hits for the Pirates, who have lost 12 of 13.

Davis’s shot to lead off the third put the Marlins ahead. Davis drove a slider from Pittsburgh’s Johan Oviedo into the seats in left field for his second homer.

Gurriel increased Miami’s lead with a two-out, RBI double off reliever Carmen Mlodzinski in the eighth.

Oviedo (3-8) was lifted after seven innings. The right-hander allowed six hits and struck out six. Winless since May 19, Oviedo dropped his fifth straight decision.

ROSTER MOVES

The Pirates acquired RHP Andre Jackson from the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations and optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis. The club also designated INF Mark Mathias for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Max Meyer (right elbow surgery) is progressing with his throwing activities and the next phase will be a bullpen.

UP NEXT

Pirates: LHP Rich Hill (6-7, 4.34) will start the opener of a three-game home series against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. The Padres have not named a starter.

Marlins: Open a three-game series at Boston on Tuesday with RHP Sandy Alcantara (2-6, 5.08) the scheduled starter. RHP Garrett Whitlock (4-2, 4.50) will start for the Red Sox.

