Panthers to host Development Camp in Coal Springs

Florida Panthers practice rink at the Ice Den in Coral Springs.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Some of the youngest members of the Florida Panthers will be taking the ice next week.

The team will host its annual Development Camp at the Ice Den in Coral Springs starting on Monday.

A total of 37 players will be split into two groups and participate in the five-day camp.

There will be four days of practicing followed by a intra-squad scrimmage on Friday at 10 a.m.

All practices will be open to the public.

The full schedule and roster can be found below:

Monday, July 10:

· GROUP A 2:45 PM – 3:45 PM

· GROUP B 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Tuesday, July 11:

· GROUP B 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM

· GROUP A 10:45 AM - 11:45 AM

Wednesday, July 12:

· GROUP A 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM

· GROUP B 10:45 AM - 11:45 AM

Thursday, July 13:

· GROUP B 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM

· GROUP A 10:45 AM - 11:45 AM

Friday, July 14

· GROUP A vs. GROUP B Game 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM