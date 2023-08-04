Tyreek Hill thinks Dolphins can be top 5 offense in the NFL

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) yells as he is introduced to the fans before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has big visions for the Dolphins offense.

After playing for a year with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Hill says he feels more comfortable with his quarterback.

In addition, the Dolphins have upgraded several positions Hill believes.

Hill said, “If we execute and we do what we’ve been doing in practice each and every day man, I can see us being another top 5 offense in the NFL. It definitely could get scary, when you think about all the weapons the Dolphins have. It’s just the people that they have added to this team to help our quarterback, it can be really scary.”

Hill was consulted by the team before they signed cornerback Eli Apple.

Hill said he had no problem with it, “I think a lot of people get fed into what’s going on with social media and that’s not really what it is.”

Hill’s only complaint about being consulted by the Dolphins was that they called early in the morning, when he was sleeping.