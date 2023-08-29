Dolphins trade CB Noah Igbinoghene to Dallas for CB Kelvin Joseph per reports

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins are moving on from former first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene.
According to multiple reports, the Dolphins are sending the cornerback to the Dallas Cowboys.
In exchange, the Dolphins will get former second-round pick Kelvin Joseph from the Cowboys.
Igbinoghene struggled at times during his time with the Dolphins.
However, there was opportunity in the Dolphins secondary when Jalen Ramsey went down during Training Camp.
NFL teams have until 4 p.m. on Tuesday to trim their rosters to 53.