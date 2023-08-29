89º

Dolphins trade CB Noah Igbinoghene to Dallas for CB Kelvin Joseph per reports

David Lang, Sports Executive Producer

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) scores a touchdown as Miami Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (23) attempts to tackle, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (Wilfredo Lee, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins are moving on from former first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene.

According to multiple reports, the Dolphins are sending the cornerback to the Dallas Cowboys.

In exchange, the Dolphins will get former second-round pick Kelvin Joseph from the Cowboys.

Igbinoghene struggled at times during his time with the Dolphins.

However, there was opportunity in the Dolphins secondary when Jalen Ramsey went down during Training Camp.

NFL teams have until 4 p.m. on Tuesday to trim their rosters to 53.

David Lang is executive producer of the Local 10 sports department.

