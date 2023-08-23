Tua Tagovailoa fires back at criticism by analyst Ryan Clark: ‘I’d appreciate if you kept my name out of your mouth’

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 19: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins passes the ball during the preseason game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did not keep silent about criticism issues by NFL analyst Ryan Clark.

Clark was on ESPN and said, “He wasn’t in the gym, I’ll bet you that. He might’ve spent a lot of time at the tattoo parlor, but he wasn’t at the dinner table eating with a nutritionist.”

Tagovailoa said, “He probably knows more about me than I know about myself. Ryan’s been out of the league for some time. I don’t know, it’s a little weird when other people are talking about other people and they’re not that person.”

Tagovailoa added, “My background, I come from a Samoan family respect is everything. It does get to a point where hey, a little easy on that buddy. I think we’re tough minded people, if we need to get scrappy, we can get scrappy too. "

The quarterback said he worked hard throughout the offseason.

Tagovailoa said, “You think I wanted to build all this muscle. To some extent I wanted to be a little lighter. There’s a mixture of things that people don’t understand that people don’t know about that are talked about that go behind the scenes. I appreciate if you kept my name out my mouth, that’s what I’d say.”

Tagovailoa said, “I don’t look at myself who chases clout. I stay out of the media as much as I can. I try to live my life as private as I can. If they think it’s chasing clout, buddy I’m the wrong person... Go find Jake Paul or go find Logan.”

The quarterback says he still does not listen to the outside noise.

He said he gets all his bad news from the Dolphins media relations department.

Tagovailoa sent prayers back home to Maui as they continue to deal with the devastation from fires.