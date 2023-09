MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 14: Tyler Van Dyke #9 of the Miami Hurricanes throws a pass against the Bethune Cookman Wildcats during the first quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 14, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes continue to climb in the polls.

On Sunday, the Canes moved up to No. 20 in the latest AP Poll.

Miami was ranked No. 22 last week.

The Canes have started the season 3-0 by beating Bethune-Cookman 48-7 on Thursday.

Next up, the Canes will travel to Temple on Saturday for their first road test of the season.

Florida State is ranked No. 4 and the Florida Gators are ranked No. 25 in the latest poll.