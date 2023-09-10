Miami All-America safety Kamren Kinchens carted off against Texas A&M after scary injury

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Kamren Kinchens #5 of the Miami Hurricanes is taken off the field with an injury during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Hard Rock Stadium on September 09, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Lauren Sopourn/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami All-America safety Kamren Kinchens was carted off in the fourth quarter of a 48-33 victory over No. 23 Texas A&M Saturday after he appeared to take a big hit to his upper body.

Kinchens was attempting to tackle Aggies receiver Ainias Smith on the play. He remained down on the ground, and his teammates immediately motioned toward the Miami sideline for the medical staff to come onto the field.

Medical personnel tended to Kinchens as players from both teams took a knee in a game that Miami led 48-33 with 1:33 left.

After working on Kinchens for several minutes, the medical staff loaded him onto a stretcher and carted him off the field. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Kinchens’ family later posted a photo of him on social media smiling and holding up a “U”.

Miami coach Mario Cristobal said after the game early reports were that things are “relatively normal” with Kinchens. Cristobal said he was headed to the hospital following his postgame news conference but thought Kinchens would be OK.

“It’s as hard as it gets. You’ve got parents in the stands,” Cristobal said. “Very hopeful. I don’t like to get ahead of myself, but I’d like to think that everything is trending in the right direction.”

The crowd, which was electric as Miami mounted a comeback after falling into an early 10-point hole, fell silent. A few of his teammates gathered in a circle in a prayer.

Kinchens had a big game up to that point with an interception of Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman in the third quarter.

