Canes quarterback trademarks: ‘Tyler Van Dime’

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has trademarked a nickname.

Through an attorney, Van Dyke filed a trademark for ‘Tyler Van Dime.’

A dime is a term used to describe a beautiful football pass.

College athletes are now able to make money off their name, image, and likeness.

Trademarking a nickname is a step towards profiting from it.

Van Dyke will lead the Hurricanes offense against No. 23 Texas A&M on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.

That game will be seen in South Florida on Local 10.