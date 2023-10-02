Broward stands to win big from ICC Cricket World Cup next year

Broward County is among the three locations in the United States that will host the ICC Cricket World Cup matches.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Did you know cricket is the second most-watched sport in the world after soccer? This means big bucks for Broward County, one of the U.S. hosts of the T20 World Cup next year.

It’s a first for the United States, a co-host with the West Indies, a federation of 10 territories including Barbados, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago.

“It’s so good for the U.S. and especially South Florida,” said Lawrence Rowe, a former West Indian cricketer from Jamaica.

Broward County’s 5,000-seat stadium in Lauderhill is one of the three locations in the U.S. The other two are in New York’s Nassau County, and Dallas, Texas.

Broward County Commissioner Hazelle P. Rogers, who represents District 9, said The International Cricket Council’s decision’s economic value for the county is estimated at $40 million to $50 million.

Broward County is one of three U.S. host locations for the T20 World Cup next year and three locations in the U.S. will be welcoming cricket fans from all over the world.

Rowe, 74, was among the group who met to discuss the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Cricket games on Monday at the Broward stadium, at 3700 NW 11 Place.

Rowe, known as a West Indies batting hero, said the best 20 teams from around the world will be divided into four groups of five each.

Rowe, who also played for Derbyshire in 1974, said the next round narrows to 10 when the top two teams from each group advance.

Rowe said he is looking forward to the matches at the Broward County Stadium. It has a capacity of 20,000 people because of its large berms.