Dolphins hoping to learn from Sunday, preparing for Philadelphia

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins played with fire on Sunday, but did not get burned.

The Fins spotted the Carolina Panthers a 14-0 lead, before running off 35 consecutive points in their 41-21 win over Sunday.

The 5-1 Dolphins head to Philadelphia this week for a Sunday night showdown with the Eagles.

Head Coach Mike McDaniel was happy that the team had the chance to learn from falling behind.

McDaniel said Monday, “This is the way we operate when things aren’t going ideal. That’s huge in the game of football, just like life. You aren’t just going to have a path of no resistance. It’s a balance... You can take something from every experience, but that is a one that was new to us.”

As for the spotlight the big game will bring, McDaniel joked that no one asked him questions about the Carolina Panthers offense or defense, and he was already getting Eagles questions.

McDaniel added, “The game will probably garner more attention from outside the building for sure.”

As for going on the road, wide receiver Braxton Berrios said, “Nah, it’s fun. You go on road games expecting not to be liked and then it’s different when you know you’re hated. That’s pretty fun to me.”

On the injury front, McDaniel said that cornerback Xavien Howard is day-to-day. Running back Chris Brook’s injury is considered more of a week-to-week situation.