Raheem Mostert named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Another week, another honor for the Miami Dolphins explosive offense.

Running back Raheem Mostert was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday for his performance against Carolina.

Mostert had three touchdowns, two rushing and one receiving.

He carried the ball 18 times for 115 yards (6.8 average).

Mostert became the first NFL player to pass 10 touchdowns on the season.

The 5-1 Dolphins travel to Philadelphia this week to meet the 5-1 Eagles on Sunday night football.