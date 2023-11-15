Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke: ‘We gotta be better’

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 14: Tyler Van Dyke #9 of the Miami Hurricanes throws a pass against the Bethune Cookman Wildcats during the first quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 14, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes will play their home finale on Saturday against No. 11 Louisville.

The 6-4 Canes will have Tyler Van Dyke back at quarterback.

Van Dyke took over for Emory Williams in the fourth quarter of Miami’s 27-20 loss to Florida State.

After Williams got hurt, Van Dyke tried to lead Miami on a game-tying drive.

Instead, the quarterback threw a touchdown that sealed Miami’s fourth loss of the season.

On Wednesday, Van Dyke said, “You’re not going to play your best every game and it’s all about how you respond. We just gotta be better. I’ll take ownership of it. We have to take ownership of our mistakes... Just have to get better from it. We know what we’re capable of. We’ve done it before. It’s not going to be something new.”

On injuries, Van Dyke said that he’s getting pretty much healed. He said he was dealing with “a lot of nicks. It’s football. You have to deal with it while you play. It’s not excuse. I feel a lot better now, I’m ready to roll.”

On being benched ahead of the Florida State game, Van Dyke said, “Obviously, it’s really tough. All the guys in the quarterback room want to play. That’s just the nature of college football, NFL football. Took the news, I want to be the guy out there. At the end of the day that’s what they had to do for the best of the team. I supported Emory.”

Van Dyke said he just tried to have a positive mindset.

He says he’s in a positive headspace now.

Van Dyke joked that he didn’t know fans were vocal about him.

The quarterback said the expectations are high for a quarterback at the University of Miami.