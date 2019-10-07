Miami Sports Podcast - Manny Diaz is feeling the heat as the Heat get started

Not even halfway through the season and the heat is already on UM head coach Manny Diaz, while the actual Heat tip off training camp.

1:22 Will is frustrated with the Canes

3:00 Virginia Tech is a bad football team, but 5 turnovers does it

6:00 Who should be the Quarterback for the Canes moving forward?

8:40 Is Manny in over his head?

11:30 Manny needs to focus on the defense

15:00 Heat training camp, there’s a positive feeling

19:30 Heat’s love what’s perceived as flaws in Jimmy Butler

