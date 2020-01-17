Beckham’s Inter Miami welcomes fans to 2 free games

MIAMI – David Beckham’s new Major League Soccer club is welcoming fans to two free 2020 Suncoast Invitational games at the Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg.

Inter Miami CF plans to open its first preseason training camp on Monday and will continue the closed practices in February at Inter Miami CF’s new training complex in Fort Lauderdale.

“It is important to bring the players together away from distractions,” Paul McDonough, the team’s sporting director, said about the decision to keep the public away during practices.

The two 2020 Suncoast Invitational games, which are free to the public, are against the Philadelphia Union at 4 p.m., Feb. 15, and against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at 7 p.m., Feb. 22.

“We have high expectations for the new season and look to strengthen the competitive team we’ve built for our fans in South Florida,” Donough said.

The team’s first match is March 1 against the Los Angeles Football Club, also known as LAFC, will be at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. The first home game at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale is March 14 against the Los Angeles Galaxy.

For more information about the preseason schedule, visit the Inter Miami CF site.