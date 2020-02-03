Mayor ‘pretty confident’ South Florida will be in rotation for future Super Bowls

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez praised his community a day after hosting an NFL-record 11th Super Bowl.

Gimenez said Monday that he believes Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium “came off about as good as it could come off.”

“I couldn’t be prouder of Miami-Dade than I am today,” Gimenez said.

Gimenez also dismissed a Miami Herald report that he received two free tickets to the game from Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.

“I had official duties, so there was one ticket that I accepted and I will be reporting it,” Gimenez said. “And I got an ethics commission saying that everything will be OK. I wanted my wife to be with me at the event and I paid for her ticket.”

Gimenez said he hopes that South Florida will be in a rotation for future Super Bowls.

“I’m pretty confident that Miami’s going to be one of those rotation cities,” he said.