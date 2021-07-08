Aguilar’s 3-run HR in 9th sends Marlins past Dodgers 9-6

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Miami Marlins' Jesus Aguilar is doused with water by teammates after he hit a home run that scored Sandy Leon and Starling Marte to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-6 in a baseball game, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Miami.

MIAMI – Jesús Aguilar hit a tie-breaking three-run homer in the ninth inning and the Miami Marlins defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-6.

Aguilar drove the sinker from Dodgers reliever Edwin Uceta over the wall in left for his 14th homer of the season and first at home.

In addition to losing their third straight in the four-game set against the Marlins, the Dodgers will be without three-time NL Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw.

The 33-year-old left-hander was placed on the 10-day injured list because of left elbow inflammation.