Florida Atlantic University students celebrate school’s first trip to Final Four

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Students at Florida Atlantic University are sharing videos of their ecstatic celebrations following the Owls win on Saturday that sent them to the Final Four.

To some this was an unlikely run, but with the owls still dancing it makes this moment even sweeter.

“It’s so emotion for me, I cried after every game to be honest with you,” said FAU fan John Delgado. “It’s insane.”

The Owls have only had a basketball team since the late 80′s and have only ever had two NCAA Tournament appearances.

“Extremely psyched, this is probably one of the most positive moments I’ve had at this school,” said Owls fan than Fisher. “It’s so awesome to see FAU finally getting the recognition it deserves when it comes to spots, because we’re very talented in sports.”

Fans now saying their school is on the map.

But why stop at the Final Four? The big question is whether the Owls can go all the way and win the tournament.

FAU will place the winner of Sunday’s game between Creighton and San Diego State next Saturday in Houston.