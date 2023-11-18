Miami Marlins hand out 1,000 meals for 14th annual Thanksgiving distribution

HIALEAH, Fla. – In the spirit of giving, the Miami Marlins Foundation distributed free food to 1,000 families in need on Friday, just ahead of Thanksgiving.

The foundation, which is partnered with Feeding South Florida, hosted the event at loanDepot Park, where families had the opportunity to meet Marlins players and staff, and also receive a Thanksgiving dinner including a turkey and other side items.

The Marlins partnered with more than 50 nonprofit agencies to distribute 1,000 meal vouchers to local underserved families for the event.

Each meal box provided included Thanksgiving staples, featuring a 10-pound turkey and approximately 15 pounds of additional food.

Marlins players Luis Arraez, Nick Fortes and Braxton Garrett, along with other members of the organization were on hand to assist in the distribution, ensuring families in the Miami-Dade community will be able to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

Local 10 News heard from Marlins catcher Nick Fortes who shared what the event means to him and his teammates.

“It makes a big difference for me personally,” he said. “It makes playing baseball a lot more enjoyable because you get lost in all the ups and downs at times but when you do stuff like this, it really puts things in perspective.”

Marlins Thanksgiving distribution rolling on for next couple of hours. Lots of smiles, dancing and turkeys. The 15th year of this event to help the local community. Over 1,000 families given meals. Luis Arraez, Braxton Garrett and Nick Fortes among players here with front office. pic.twitter.com/IANjJTUsEG — Will Manso (@WillManso) November 17, 2023

The event, supported by partners such as Goya Foods, P.A.N., and Pepsi, aims to make the holiday season brighter for those facing food insecurity.

The Marlins about to begin their annual Thanksgiving food distribution at LoanDepot Park. Batting champ Luis Arraez here, along with new baseball ops president Peter Bendix and president of business ops Caroline O’Connor repping the team. 1,000 families will be helped today. pic.twitter.com/QN2ABu6GIy — Will Manso (@WillManso) November 17, 2023

For more information on the event and Feeding South Florida, click here.