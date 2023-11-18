75º

WEATHER ALERT

Local Sports

Miami Marlins hand out 1,000 meals for 14th annual Thanksgiving distribution

Will Manso, Sports Director

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami Marlins, MLB, Thanksgiving, Community, Sports, Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – In the spirit of giving, the Miami Marlins Foundation distributed free food to 1,000 families in need on Friday, just ahead of Thanksgiving.

The foundation, which is partnered with Feeding South Florida, hosted the event at loanDepot Park, where families had the opportunity to meet Marlins players and staff, and also receive a Thanksgiving dinner including a turkey and other side items.

The Marlins partnered with more than 50 nonprofit agencies to distribute 1,000 meal vouchers to local underserved families for the event.

Each meal box provided included Thanksgiving staples, featuring a 10-pound turkey and approximately 15 pounds of additional food.

Marlins players Luis Arraez, Nick Fortes and Braxton Garrett, along with other members of the organization were on hand to assist in the distribution, ensuring families in the Miami-Dade community will be able to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

Local 10 News heard from Marlins catcher Nick Fortes who shared what the event means to him and his teammates.

“It makes a big difference for me personally,” he said. “It makes playing baseball a lot more enjoyable because you get lost in all the ups and downs at times but when you do stuff like this, it really puts things in perspective.”

The event, supported by partners such as Goya Foods, P.A.N., and Pepsi, aims to make the holiday season brighter for those facing food insecurity.

For more information on the event and Feeding South Florida, click here.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Will Manso came back home to South Florida when he joined Local 10 in March of 1999. During his time here, Will has kept busy by working in sports, news and he's even dabbled in entertainment. He is now Local 10's sports director and also enjoys the chance to serve as host for special shows on Local 10.

email

facebook

twitter

Ryan Mackey is a Digital Journalist at WPLG. He was born in Long Island, New York, and has lived in Sunrise, Florida since 1994.

email