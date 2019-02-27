Golden State Warriors invite Stoneman Douglas students to practice

MIAMI - Hours before the Golden State Warriors take the court tonight against the Heat, members of the NBA's world champs hosted a special group at their morning practice.

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were on hand for the team's shootaround at the American Airlines Arena.

All-Stars such as Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green took some time to speak with the students and pose for pictures. Green sat in the arena stands, answering questions and laughing while surrounded by the teens.

Andre Iguodala, former Heat player Shaun Livingston and Kevin Looney also brought the kids out on the court to shoot some hoops.

The Warriors and Heat face off at the arena Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

