Dolphins trade for Pro Bowl DE Robert Quinn, reports say

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins have added a former Defensive Player of the Year to their defensive line.

Multiple reports say that the Dolphins have traded for Rams defensive end Robert Quinn.

Quinn racked up 19 sacks back in 2013 on his way to earning Defensive Player of the Year honors from the Pro Football Writers Association. He is a two-time Pro Bowler and made first-team All Pro back in 2013.

The 27-year old missed much of 2016 because of a concussion, but bounced back with 8.5 sacks in 2017.

In exchange, ESPN reports that the Dolphins will give up a mid-round pick.



