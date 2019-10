SUNRISE, Fla. - Join host David Dwork on the premiere episode of the Chirping the Cats podcast, welcoming Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov and Local 10 sports director Will Manso to preview the season and discuss the big moves made by the team during the offseason, like hiring coach Joel Quenneville and signing goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

