Local 10 partners with South Florida relief efforts for Bahamas

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Local 10's Care Force is partnering with two relief efforts in South Florida to help the Bahamas in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

Broward County

Nautical Ventures is setting up relief efforts at its Dania Beach location.

The marine superstore has a flotilla of boats that will deliver all donated goods to the Bahamas.

Among the items needed are non-perishable foods, water, baby formula, pet food, flashlights, cleaning supplies, blankets and clothes.

Donations can be dropped off at its Dania Beach location, 50 S. Bryan Road, or via its GoFundMe page.

Miami-Dade County

Christ Episcopal Church in Coconut Grove is also collecting donations.

Viewers are being asked to bring non-perishable foods, hygiene kits, baby formula, flashlights, batteries, mosquito repellent, first aid supplies, sunscreen and pet food.

Christ Episcopal Church is located at 3481 Hibiscus St.

