This Week in South Florida: Miami restaurant owner Ani Meinhold

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Relying on CDC guidance in the absence of specific local scientific dada, local leaders like Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez have used that guidance for making the case to re-close businesses, like restaurant dining rooms, where people share unmasked airspace.

The backlash to Mayor Gimenez's order was immediate from a struggling hospitality industry that had been allowed to reopen just weeks earlier and is still trying to recover.

Local business owner Ani Meinhold, who runs Phuc Yea, a Vietnamese-Cajun restaurant in Miami, joined Local 10′s Glenna Milberg on This Week in South Florida to discuss how her business has complied with safety regulations and what kind of impact the shutdowns have had.