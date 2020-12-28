PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Glenna Milberg talks to Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Shultz, a virtual roundtable with all three South Florida County mayors: Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Broward County Mayor Steve Geller, and Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron, and Fort Lauderdale City Manager Chris Lagerbloom.
This Week in South Florida Podcast: December 27, 2020
Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Daniella Levine Cava, Steve Geller, Michelle Coldiron and Chris Lagerbloom join the TWISF pod
