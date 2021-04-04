This Week in South Florida: Annette Taddeo and Daniel Perez

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Florida state legislature is just about halfway through its annual 69-day session, and they’re stirring up a hornet’s nest in Tallahassee.

Last week the bill to crackdown on demonstrators, the so-called anti-riot bill, passed in the House and now looks like it’s creased in the Senate.

A bill to tighten voting in the state is making headway, and lawmakers are also debating bills to limit dark money.

Two South Florida state lawmakers joined This Week in South Florida to discuss. They are state Sen. Annette Taddeo, a Democrat from south Miami-Dade County, and state Rep. Daniel Perez, a Republican from Miami.

They spoke to TWISF hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney, and that conversation an be seen at the top of this page.