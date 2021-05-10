Partly Cloudy icon
This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida Podcast: May 9, 2021

Joe Scott, Patricia Brigham, Charlie Crist and Val Demings join the TWISF pod

Glenna Milberg
, Reporter

Michael Putney
, Senior Political Reporter

Tags: 
News
,
Local
,
Florida
,
Politics
,
This Week in South Florida
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg are joined by Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott, League of Women Voters of Florida President Patricia Brigham, Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and Congresswoman Val Demings.

